Vikings Fire Zimmer & Spielman

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings(kfyr)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - During Vikings training camp, speculation was if Minnesota did not make the N.F.L. playoffs major changes would be made in the coaching staff & the front office. Speculation became reality Monday.

Head Coach Mike Zimmer and General Manager Rick Spielman were fired Wednesday morning. Zimmer’s final game with the Vikes was Sunday’s win over the Bears.

He took over the team in 2014 and had 72-wins, 56-losses, and 1-tie.

The highlight had to be 2017 when the Vikings had the “Minnesota Miracle” in the playoffs against the Saints.

Zimmer had some good teams but they just were not good enough.

Spielman was with the Vikings for 16 years.

Owner Mark Wilf said they’ll hire a G.M. before a head coach.

“I don’t want to get into a full rebuild conversation, out point is we have high expectations for this football team. We believe we can be super competitive in right here 2022 this is not in that mode of a full rebuild. Again, we believe we have a strong, strong foundation here on the field and around the building so I wouldn’t classify it as that,” said Vikings Owner/President Mark Wilf.

