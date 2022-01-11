A step in the right direction with Biden’s new meat plan

MINOT, N.D. – At the beginning of the year, President Joe Biden announced his plan to boost competition in the U.S. meat industry.

The administration plans to spend $1 billion in American Rescue Plan Funds to support independent meat processors and ranchers.

Some of the funding will go towards strengthening the financing systems for independent processors and providing producers an opportunity to have ownership in processing facilities.

It will also go to creating stable jobs in rural areas and ultimately providing consumers with more choices for meat.

The North Dakota beef industry has evolved quickly in the last few years.

“It’s great to see farmers, ranchers businessmen taking the step forward trying to make that, fill that niche, hit that spot that we clearly see there’s a need for,” said Ben Murphy, one of six owners of 6-in-1 Meats Processing Facility near New Salem.

While more people are getting involved, packers find it hard to compete with the country’s top four companies, which accounts for more than 80% of the industry, leaving ranchers penniless. The president’s new plan may be attractive to local processing plants.

“It’s a start, I guess, I don’t know if it’s the silver bullet or not, but any little bit is going to help. At least we are going in the right direction,” said Korby Kost, a Carrington cattle feeder.

The new initiative will help current processors expand operations and give new processors a chance to grow.

“Growing up, everybody had a butcher. Now, it seems that they’re very regionally located and maybe this enables every town to have their own butcher to happen again,” said Murphy.

The move may not only help the ranchers and processors, but the consumers with better quality beef and better prices.

“Anyway that we can supply beef to the private sector plus these smaller plants that Biden’s money is going towards, it’s all in the consumers better interest,” said Corey Hart, President of Bowdon Meat Plant.

While they say this is a step forward, processors like Murphy remain concerned about the staffing shortages especially in rural areas.

The Biden Administration is also looking at issuing stronger rules under the Packers and Stockyards Acts and the Product of USA labeling.

