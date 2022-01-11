Advertisement

Rhame man sentenced to life in federal sex crime case

(kfyr)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOWMAN COUNTY, N.D. - A Rhame, N.D., man will spend the rest of his life in federal prison for sexually abusing and transporting a child across state lines to engage in sexual acts.

Douglas James Schneider, 51, was convicted of abusing a child under the age of 12 between 2013 and 2018. Then, prosecutors say Schneider took the child from North Dakota to Montana in 2018 with the intent of and engaging in unlawful sexual acts with the minor.

U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Traynor handed him a life sentence. U.S. States Attorney Nick Chase says the sentence means he will never victimize a child, “ever again.”

