Nearly $1M grant set to address delays in North Dakota’s criminal law system

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you, or someone you know, ever gets arrested, you’d want your case to be quickly addressed.

Yet, movement of cases through criminal courts across the U.S. draws widespread criticism for increasing slowdowns. In places like rural North Dakota where only one judge takes cases, wait-times can add up.

Now, the federal Justice Department has awarded North Dakota’s Court System nearly $1 million for a project meant to reduce delays in criminal case processing.

The three-year project will study how issues like poverty, mental health, and geography impact the time it takes for case resolution. It will also investigate the lack of legal services available in rural areas and the influence of race.

North Dakota was the only state selected for this project. It covers four judicial districts: Northeast, Northeast Central, East Central, and Southeast Central.

The National Center for State Courts will be the primary research body for the project. Former East Central District Judge Frank Racek will serve as a consultant on North Dakota law and case management.

