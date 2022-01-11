Advertisement

Montana increasing wildland firefighter hourly pay to $15.50

Montana firefighters
Montana firefighters(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The state of Montana is increasing its base pay for seasonal firefighters to a minimum of $15.50 an hour to help recruit and retain highly qualified personnel.

Firefighters will see a pay increase of $1.70 per hour. The governor’s office and the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation say the pay increase will make Montana competitive with other fire protection agencies in the region.

Last summer, federal firefighters received a raise to increase their minimum pay to $15 an hour. Gov. Greg Gianforte and the director of the DNRC say longer fire seasons with more extreme fire behavior make having a fully staffed firefighting workforce a top priority.

You can find open positions at statecareers.mt.gov.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pair accused of raping minor as part of drug transaction
An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
NDDOH announces changes to COVID-19 investigations
Larry Schumacker
ND man grows lettuce year round
State licensing board files complaint against former Williston educator

Latest News

Bismarck airport
Boardings at ND’s 8 commercial airports nearly double in November
10PM Sportscast - 1/10/22
10PM Sportscast - 1/10/22
Boosting US Meat Industry
Boosting US Meat Industry
6 PM Sportscast 1/10/2022
6 PM Sportscast 1/10/2022