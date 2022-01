MINOT, N.D. – Minot State announced Monday that a fresh face will take over the volleyball program this season.

Alex Lehocky joins the Beavers from New Mexico Junior College, where she built the team from the ground up.

Minot State finished 1-and-25 last season and Lehocky is looking forward to “developing a winning program.”

