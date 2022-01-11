McKenzie County Deputy injured in crash Tuesday morning

MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. - Highway 23 east of Watford City was closed Tuesday morning due a crash involving a McKenzie County Deputy.

Thirty-six-year-old Deputy Ray Beebe was driving his patrol vehicle when he attempted to make a U-turn while driving eastbound on the highway and failed to notice passing traffic. Beebe collided with a pickup truck that attempted to avoid him.

Beebe was transported to the McKenzie County Hospital where he sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Emergency responders spent two hours removing both vehicles from the highway.

