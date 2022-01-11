Advertisement

McKenzie County Deputy injured in crash Tuesday morning

(Gray News)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. - Highway 23 east of Watford City was closed Tuesday morning due a crash involving a McKenzie County Deputy.

Thirty-six-year-old Deputy Ray Beebe was driving his patrol vehicle when he attempted to make a U-turn while driving eastbound on the highway and failed to notice passing traffic. Beebe collided with a pickup truck that attempted to avoid him.

Beebe was transported to the McKenzie County Hospital where he sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Emergency responders spent two hours removing both vehicles from the highway.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pair accused of raping minor as part of drug transaction
An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
Larry Schumacker
ND man grows lettuce year round
State licensing board files complaint against former Williston educator
NDDOH announces changes to COVID-19 investigations

Latest News

Williston Basin School Board to conduct special election for vacant seat
Rhame man sentenced to life in federal sex crime case
Bismarck airport
Boardings at ND’s 8 commercial airports nearly double in November
Montana firefighters
Montana increasing wildland firefighter hourly pay to $15.50