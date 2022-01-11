Advertisement

Judge gives Bismarck man three-year suspended sentence for pouring gas on home, making death threats

Roger Hacker Jr.
Roger Hacker Jr.(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced by a district court judge for felony attempt to endanger by fire or explosion and terrorizing charges.

Roger Hacker Jr., then 22, was arrested Christmas Day in 2020 after police say he shot into a home with a BB gun, poured gasoline around the home and threatened to burn the residence down.

According to the affidavit, police located Hacker at an apartment on Memorial Highway, where they found a BB gun under a pillow and a gas can outside. A witness showed the police a video she had recorded of the incident where she says Hacker can be heard saying he would burn the house down, shoot the cops, and kill the victims.

South Central District Court Judge Bobbi Weiler accepted Hacker’s plea agreement Monday.

He received a three-year suspended sentence and three years of supervised probation.

