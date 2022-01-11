Advertisement

Health experts to discuss Omicron variant in town hall meeting Thursday

(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the state’s active coronavirus infections continue to rise, the North Dakota Department of Health has scheduled a virtual town hall this Thursday, Jan. 13, beginning at 11 a.m.

Health experts at the meeting will discuss the Omicron variant, and the severity of its spread, as well as the various treatments and protections available.

The event is free and open to the public, and health experts will be available to answer questions that are submitted to them. No registration is needed.

You can join the meeting online at health.nd.gov/covidtownhall.

