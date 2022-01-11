Advertisement

Class-B Basketball Polls

Class B Basketball Poll
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The boys from Four Winds-Minnewauken and the girls from Kindred are the number one ranked Class-B Basketball teams in the state according to the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

6th Class B Boys Basketball Poll

Team                     Record Pts Last Wk

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (16) 5-0 160 1st

2. Kindred                     6-1 134 2nd

3. North Border                6-0 123 4th

4. Enderlin                    5-2 104 5th

5. Flasher                     9-0  85 7th

6. Ellendale                   6-0  74 8th

7. Hillsboro-Central Valley    3-2  60 3rd

8. Central Cass                7-0  42 NR

9. Powers Lake                 5-0  31 NR

10. Dunseith                   5-1  24 6th

Others receiving votes: LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (3-0), Thompson (4-2), Hazen (6-2), Beulah (3-3), Bowman County (5-1), North Star (7-0).

7th Class B Girls Basketball Poll

Team                     Record Pts Last Wk

1. Kindred (15)               11-0 159 1st

2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (1) 10-0 145 2nd

3. Central Cass                7-1 106 4th

4. Rugby                      10-0 105 5th

5. Grafton                     6-2  99 3rd

6. Linton-HMB                  9-1  90 6th

7. Garrison                    9-0  57 9th

8. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier    10-0  48 10th

9. Thompson                    7-2  41 8th

10. Shiloh Christian           8-3  23 7th

Others receiving votes: Bowman County (7-1), LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (7-1).

