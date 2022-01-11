Class-B Basketball Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The boys from Four Winds-Minnewauken and the girls from Kindred are the number one ranked Class-B Basketball teams in the state according to the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

6th Class B Boys Basketball Poll

Team Record Pts Last Wk

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (16) 5-0 160 1st

2. Kindred 6-1 134 2nd

3. North Border 6-0 123 4th

4. Enderlin 5-2 104 5th

5. Flasher 9-0 85 7th

6. Ellendale 6-0 74 8th

7. Hillsboro-Central Valley 3-2 60 3rd

8. Central Cass 7-0 42 NR

9. Powers Lake 5-0 31 NR

10. Dunseith 5-1 24 6th

Others receiving votes: LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (3-0), Thompson (4-2), Hazen (6-2), Beulah (3-3), Bowman County (5-1), North Star (7-0).

7th Class B Girls Basketball Poll

Team Record Pts Last Wk

1. Kindred (15) 11-0 159 1st

2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (1) 10-0 145 2nd

3. Central Cass 7-1 106 4th

4. Rugby 10-0 105 5th

5. Grafton 6-2 99 3rd

6. Linton-HMB 9-1 90 6th

7. Garrison 9-0 57 9th

8. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 10-0 48 10th

9. Thompson 7-2 41 8th

10. Shiloh Christian 8-3 23 7th

Others receiving votes: Bowman County (7-1), LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (7-1).

