Advertisement

Boardings at ND’s 8 commercial airports nearly double in November

Bismarck airport
Bismarck airport(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Passenger traffic at North Dakota’s eight commercial airports in November nearly doubled from last year, despite the surging coronavirus.

Year-to-date boardings in November were ahead of 2020 at all eight airports in Bismarck, Minot, Williston, Dickinson, Grand Forks, Fargo, Devils Lake and Jamestown. Statewide, they were up about 53%, but down 26% from 2019.

According to the state Aeronautics Commission, 83,429 people boarded planes at the eight airports during November. Aeronautics Commissioner Kyle Wanner says additional travel demand during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend was reminiscent of pre-pandemic levels, and mild weather limited flight disruptions.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pair accused of raping minor as part of drug transaction
An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
NDDOH announces changes to COVID-19 investigations
Larry Schumacker
ND man grows lettuce year round
State licensing board files complaint against former Williston educator

Latest News

Montana firefighters
Montana increasing wildland firefighter hourly pay to $15.50
10PM Sportscast - 1/10/22
10PM Sportscast - 1/10/22
Boosting US Meat Industry
Boosting US Meat Industry
6 PM Sportscast 1/10/2022
6 PM Sportscast 1/10/2022