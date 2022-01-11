On average, firefighters respond to more house fires, carbon monoxide poisonings in winter months

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - From extreme and changing weather, to increased danger of house fires, and heightened risk of carbon monoxide poisoning like the recent deaths of the family of seven in Moorhead, Minnesota, first responders must prepare for anything.

Now, Bismarck Rural Fire Department breaks down the challenges winter brings to first responders in North Dakota.

Each day, Bismarck Rural Firefighters check their equipment. They’re looking for cracks and leaks caused by freezing temperatures.

“Our biggest concern is to keep water flowing. Water freezes very quickly below zero and at any fire scene we have to keep water moving to get the fire out,” said Brian Reinke assistant chief at the Bismarck Rual Fire Department.

At the scene, firefighters carry sand, wear grips on their shoes, and take precautions to stave off frostbite for firefighters and residents alike.

“We can’t help anybody if we are hurt,” added Reinke.

They also spend additional time preparing pre-call, making sure they have equipment that helps them with house fires and carbon monoxide poisoning, both of which are more common in the winter.

“A lot of it comes down to preparation prior to the call and that’s preparation with the individual firefighter and preparation of the equipment,” said Brandon Fitterer, captain with the Bismarck Rural Fire Department.

The carbon monoxide detector they carry senses the colorless, odorless gas when they arrive to a scene.

“One thing about carbon monoxide is it is obviously odorless. So, you can’t detect it, you can’t smell it. So, you need a properly operating detector to detect that,” said Fitterer.

The Bismarck Rural Fire Department has responded to around five carbon monoxide incidents so far this year. There’s about 200 reported incidents of high carbon monoxide levels in the state every year.

As firefighters prepare for anything, they say you can help as well.

They ask that residents check their carbon monoxide and smoke detectors, and keep address markers, driveways, and fire hydrants clear after heavy snowfalls.

“The best thing is to just be prepared. If you’re living in this climate you have to be ready for it. Winter can come any time. This cold weather here, this below zero weather, is very hard on people, it’s hard on equipment, it’s hard on vehicles. It’s tough on everything. The biggest thing is to be prepared,” added Reinke.

They spend additional time readying equipment during the winter, but they say their response times are usually the same unless they run into heavy snowfall or adverse road conditions.

