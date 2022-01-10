Advertisement

Williston man shoots out lock on home

Devin Fischer
Devin Fischer(kfyr)
By Anna Schleisman
Published: Jan. 10, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Williston man is in custody who tried to enter a residence on Sunday by shooting out the lock on the door, according to the Williams County Sherriff’s Office.

Authorities say someone reported a man was knocking on their door on Cottonwood Street in Missouri Ridge Township; about 10 minutes later, another person reported their lock had been shot out at Lukenbill Estates on Charleson Street, but the man didn’t enter.

No one was injured.

The Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Devin Fischer of Williston faces burglary, reckless endangerment, terrorizing and tampering with evidence on a felony charge.

