State licensing board files complaint against former Williston educator

WILLISTON, N.D. - The North Dakota Education Standards and Practices Board has issued a formal complaint against a teacher who has left three different school districts in a year.

Lanny Gabbert has taught for 15 years, with many of them being at Williston High School.

In October 2020, Gabbert was asked to resign from the district after spending class time discussing the district’s mask policies.

Gabbert then spent the rest of the school year teaching math in Alexander before landing a science position in Ray, with both districts reprimanding him for inadequate teaching and inappropriate actions.

Gabbert was asked to resign in Ray last October for misconduct including inappropriately touching a female student.

Gabbert filed rebuttal letters to the board, saying “I maintain that I did not do anything so egregious to result in the loss of my license but rather have questioned the status quo of education which in turn threatens leaders’ perception of education.”

During his time as a teacher in Williston, Gabbert was part of the Williston Education Association, the local teacher’s union.

In his rebuttal, he contends the complaints were made because he says leadership feared he was a threat to the leadership of the district.

Gabbert also claimed that any issues raised during his time in Alexander were addressed, and that the issues in Ray are “opinions and are not based on facts.”

He also denies that he inappropriately touched the female student.

The state board will discuss the findings and determine an action going forward on Jan. 13.

