Pair accused of raping minor as part of drug transaction

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Fort Yates woman and a Grand Forks man are accused of multiple sex crimes against a minor for an incident in December 2021.

Bismarck police say 38-year-old Georgia Windyboy and 37-year-old Jarred Peltier used drugs together at a Bismarck motel before injecting a minor with drugs and raping her.

The minor told police she had not consented to sex with them, and she believed the drugs had been laced with fentanyl.

Police say Peltier gave Windyboy meth in exchange for sexual activity with the minor.

Windyboy is charged with human trafficking and gross sexual imposition among other charges. Peltier is charged with gross sexual imposition and patronizing a minor among other charges.

They are in custody, each on a $100,000 cash bond.

