Advertisement

Pair accused of raping minor as part of drug transaction

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Fort Yates woman and a Grand Forks man are accused of multiple sex crimes against a minor for an incident in December 2021.

Bismarck police say 38-year-old Georgia Windyboy and 37-year-old Jarred Peltier used drugs together at a Bismarck motel before injecting a minor with drugs and raping her.

The minor told police she had not consented to sex with them, and she believed the drugs had been laced with fentanyl.

Police say Peltier gave Windyboy meth in exchange for sexual activity with the minor.

Windyboy is charged with human trafficking and gross sexual imposition among other charges. Peltier is charged with gross sexual imposition and patronizing a minor among other charges.

They are in custody, each on a $100,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Fatal Crash
69-year-old Wyoming man dead, another injured in rollover crash
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
Jacob Whaley, 34, and his 2-year-old son, Jacob Dawson, had a bond like no other, family...
Dad found dead in snowstorm left car to get home to son
Jabari McCurry
Mandan Police Department asking for public’s help finding 13-year-old

Latest News

Hobbs police update on newborn in dumpster
No one injured after early morning well explosion near Grenora
Chet Pollert
ND House Majority Leader Chet Pollert will not seek re-election
NDDOH announces changes to COVID-19 investigations