No one injured after early morning well explosion near Grenora

GRENORA, N.D. - No one was injured following an explosion of an oil well three miles north of Grenora according to officials.

Divide County Chief Deputy Shawn Holm says the department of notified of the explosion at around 6 a.m. Monday. The fire has since been contained onsite and officials are monitoring the fire as it burns out.

There were about 1,300 barrels of oil onsite at the time.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

