NDDOH announces changes to COVID-19 investigations

MINOT, N.D. – Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state, the North Dakota Department of Health announced it will not be contacting every positive case for investigation.

The department will continue its efforts investigating cases for K-12 and higher education students, people over the age of 65, and cases within health care facilities and long-term care.

People who test positive should follow CDC guidelines for isolating, including staying home for a minimum of five days.

If you need further help, you can contact their COVID-19 hot line at 1-866-207-2880.

