ND House Majority Leader Chet Pollert will not seek re-election

Chet Pollert
Chet Pollert(kfyr)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota House Majority Leader Chet Pollert has announced he won’t seek re-election in 2022.

Pollert, of Carrington, has served in the House of Representatives since 1999.

He began serving as House Majority Leader in 2018. After more than twenty years in the State Legislature, he says the time has come for him to step down and do something else.

During Pollert’s time as Majority Leader, alongside legislative accomplishments, he also oversaw the expulsion of a House member, the first in North Dakota’s history. His term ends Dec. 1.

