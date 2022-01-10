Advertisement

Mandan man accused of attempted murder

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man is in custody after police say he shot a gun at individuals during an argument on Friday night.

Officers say 56-year-old Arthur Dunlap was in an argument with two people when it became physical. They say as the people attempted to leave the area with friends Dunlap followed them outside and began shooting at them.

No one was injured in the incident.

Dunlap surrendered to law enforcement.

He’s charged with attempted murder, reckless endangerment, and discharging a firearm within city limits.

