Hanson selected to lead ND Homeland Security

(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new state director of Homeland Security has been named. Darin Hanson has been announced as the agency’s new director.

Hanson will lead a team of roughly 60 employees. The department handles public safety, response and recovery and prevention during emergencies and natural disasters.

Hanson is from Mandan and has worked with the State and Local Intelligence Center for more than eight years, and served in the National Guard for more than 20 years.

Hanson takes over for former director Cody Schulz, who accepted a job as the new Parks and Recreation director in October. Interim director Debbie LaCombe has filled the position since then.

“Darin has the energy and curiosity needed to successfully lead us in fulfilling our mission and vision and upholding the values of not only our agency, but the State of North Dakota, as well,” said Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota Department of Emergency Services director.

