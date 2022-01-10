Fire destroys mobile home Sunday in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – A fire destroyed a mobile home in northwest Minot Sunday morning, though no one suffered serious injuries, according to fire investigators.

The department said crews were dispatched shortly before 11:30 a.m. to a lot in the Northland Mobile Home Park, and found flames coming from the roof of the home.

Firefighters had the flames under control in roughly 45 minutes.

One resident who managed to get out was treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

A pet cat died in the fire.

The battalion chief said the fire was caused by use of a propane heater as a primary heat source.

The home is a total loss. Minot Fire said the resident is being set up in a separate mobile home for the time being.

