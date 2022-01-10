Advertisement

18-year-old accused of throwing newborn in dumpster

By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBBS, N.M. (Gray News) – An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after admitting to police she put her newborn in a dumpster.

According to the Hobbs Police Department, officers responded to reports of an infant in a dumpster around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Officers rendered aid to the newborn, who was taken to the hospital for further pediatric treatment. Authorities said the child is in stable condition at this time.

According to police, investigators were able to get surveillance video that appears to show the woman putting the baby in the trash.

The video shows a white car pulling up to the dumpster around 2 p.m.

You can see a woman get out of the car, open the back passenger door, grab a black bag, toss it into the dumpster and then leave.

Police said Alexis Avila confessed to giving birth to the child at another location and then putting it in the dumpster.

Avila was arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Fatal Crash
69-year-old Wyoming man dead, another injured in rollover crash
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
Jacob Whaley, 34, and his 2-year-old son, Jacob Dawson, had a bond like no other, family...
Dad found dead in snowstorm left car to get home to son
Jabari McCurry
Mandan Police Department asking for public’s help finding 13-year-old

Latest News

Moor Herbs' “Angel Formula” was sold through the company’s Detroit retail store and online. It...
Infant ‘Angel Formula’ recalled for possible health risks
FILE - In this image taken from video, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., speaks at the U.S....
North Carolina voters dispute Cawthorn candidacy over Jan. 6 rally participation
It turns out that dogs seems to be able to tell a familiar language from a non-familiar one,...
Dogs recognize different languages, study suggests
Novak Djokovic is a nine-time Australian Open champion. He has 20 Grand Slam singles titles, a...
Australian judge says tennis star Djokovic can stay but saga not over
Bodycam video showed the Los Angeles police officers working furiously to get the bloodied...
Train crashes into plane in California