Advertisement

Vikings top Bears 31-17; future uncertain for head coach Mike Zimmer

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J....
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum (98) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins passed for 172 yards and three touchdowns in the second half to lead a Minnesota Vikings comeback to beat the Chicago Bears 31-17. The matchup of two eliminated teams with a head coach in danger of being fired saw the Vikings outscore the Bears 28-3 in the second half.

Justin Jefferson caught the tying score and K.J. Osborn had the go-ahead touchdown for the Vikings. Darnell Mooney had 12 catches for 126 yards to pass the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the Bears.

The Vikings finished 8-9. The Bears went 6-11.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
69-year-old Wyoming man dead, another injured in rollover crash
Matthew Melbarzdis
Victim of crash near Minot to save others’ lives through organ donation
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Scruffy Duffy's
Frisco businesses welcome Bison fans with open arms
NDSU Bison win 9th FCS championship title
North Dakota celebrates Bison FCS championship win

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scrambles during the first half of an NFL football...
Rodgers fine, sits 2nd half, top seed Packers lose to Lions
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars...
Jags beat Colts and Wentz 26-11, keep Indy from playoffs
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) loses a fumble after being hit by Kansas...
Bolton’s fumble return sparks Chiefs’ 28-24 win over Broncos
sports 1/8/21
6PM Sportscast 1/8/22