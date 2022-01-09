Supply chain impacts COVID tests, North Dakota is prepared

MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Health has seen a major increase in COVID-19 testing statewide.

The influx is due to holiday travel and the newest variant omicron.

The department said this winter season they have done more testing than last year due to the decrease in mitigation efforts.

Supply chain issues, in addition with increased testing nationwide, has caused a shortage in testing kits, but Nicole Brunelle, with the North Dakota Department of Health, said that’s not a worry for North Dakotans yet.

“Right now, we are good with our inventory and then we have a stock of expired tests also that can be utilized in emergency situations with emergency approval. There are many states that have been forced to do that because the supply chain is so low, but it’s better than nothing,” said Brunelle.

Brunelle added that with the state’s current test supplier, they have been able to maintain their inventory comfortably.

