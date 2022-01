BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Police Department is asking for help looking for 13-year-old Jabari McCurry. McCurry was reported missing from Will County, Illinois and was last known to be in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mandan Police at 701-667-3250.

