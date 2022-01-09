Advertisement

Jags beat Colts and Wentz 26-11, keep Indy from playoffs

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars...
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts badly botched a chance to secure an AFC wild-card spot by losing at Jacksonville 26-11 on Sunday.

It was their seventh consecutive road loss to the Jaguars. NFL rushing champion Jonathan Taylor was held to 77 yards, Carson Wentz turned the ball over twice leading to 10 points and Indy did little to stop the woeful Jaguars.

Hundreds of Jaguars fans in the stadium dressed in various clown attire for the game, but the Colts looked more like the ones who should have been decked out in giant bow ties, face paint and colorful wigs and suspenders.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
69-year-old Wyoming man dead, another injured in rollover crash
Matthew Melbarzdis
Victim of crash near Minot to save others’ lives through organ donation
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Scruffy Duffy's
Frisco businesses welcome Bison fans with open arms
NDSU Bison win 9th FCS championship title
North Dakota celebrates Bison FCS championship win

Latest News

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) loses a fumble after being hit by Kansas...
Bolton’s fumble return sparks Chiefs’ 28-24 win over Broncos
sports 1/8/21
6PM Sportscast 1/8/22
sports 1/7/22 pt 2
10PM Sportscast 1/7/22
sports 1/7/22
6PM Sportscast 1/7/22