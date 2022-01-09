Bolton’s fumble return sparks Chiefs’ 28-24 win over Broncos

DENVER (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos 28-24 on Saturday thanks to an 86-yard fumble return by rookie linebacker Nick Bolton in the fourth quarter that put them ahead for good.

The Broncos were leading 21-20 and were driving for another score when Melvin Gordon took the handoff from Drew Lock on second-and-2 from the Kansas City 9 but was immediately hit by linebacker Melvin Ingram III and lost the ball. Bolton grabbed it and was gone.

The Chiefs improved to 12-5 and have a shot at the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

