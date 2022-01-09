69-year-old Wyoming man dead, another injured in rollover crash
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - A 69-year-old Wyoming man is dead and another injured after a rollover crash near Jamestown Saturday afternoon.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the driver lost control on Exit 258 on I-94 and hit the median before overturning. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
The passenger was transported to Jamestown Regional Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. The crash is under investigation.
