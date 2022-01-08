Advertisement

Victim of crash near Minot to save others’ lives through organ donation

Matthew Melbarzdis
Matthew Melbarzdis(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Earlier this week Your News Leader reported that a 23-year-old Minot man who had been involved in a car crash near Burlington on Christmas day succumbed to his injuries.

We learned Friday from his loved ones that, in death, he’ll be helping other people survive by donating several of his organs.

Matthew Melbarzdis spent nearly two weeks in the ICU following the crash.

EMS workers were able to perform life-saving measures on Matthew on scene, but he was unable to fully recover, and was declared brain dead Wednesday.

Since he was an organ donor, Matthew was kept on life support, he was honored Friday at the hospital with a “Walk of Life.”

His mother said he donated his heart, lungs, kidneys, pancreas, liver, eyes and tissue for burn victims.

Trinity also raised the “Donate Life” flag in honor of his sacrifice.

There will be a celebration of his life Monday at 4 p.m. at the Columbian Club.

We’re told memorials are preferred to local animal shelters.

Obituary for Matthew Melbarzdis

