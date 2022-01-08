Significant rise in North Dakotans who identify as American Indian

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In the last ten years, there has been a substantial increase in the number of North Dakotans who identify as American Indian.

In 2010, about 43,000 people identified as American Indian in North Dakota. In 2020, that number jumped to more than 52,000 people.

“We’ve always been growing, I think that’s been a continuing trend in the last twenty years. And I think there’s probably, certainly proof in certain data sets, whether it’s federal or state, that proves that,” said Scott Davis, former director of the Indian Affairs Commission.

When you break down the numbers, the number of people who identify solely as American Indian has increased by about 750 people. But more than 9,000 people who identify as American Indian with some other race.

“There’s a number of theories about this I’ve heard before. One is the ancestry.com theory, that people are getting their DNA tested and finding out they’ve got DNA from different races they weren’t aware of before,” said Kevin Iverson, with the North Dakota Census Office.

Leaders in the American Indian community said the increase in pride is a good thing.

“It’s great. You know, we’re a melting pot here in the United States,” said Jamie Azure, Turtle Mountain Tribal Chairman.

Even with the rise in numbers, Chairman Azure said he actually thinks the population on the Turtle Mountain Reservation was undercounted.

“At the same time we’re telling people, go into your homes, don’t talk to people, don’t do this, don’t do that. At the same time, we have people going around knocking on doors asking to fill in this information and everything, so there was a lot of hesitancy here in the Turtle Mountains,” said Chairman Azure.

One of the results of undercounting native people is that federal funding is tied to population numbers. Nationally, the number of people identifying as American Indian grew by 86.5% from 2010 to 2020.

