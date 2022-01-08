Plenty of fish out for ice fishers

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - 2021 was a record year for ice fishing in North Dakota. The severe weather has caused some issues to start this season, but officials say they are optimistic in another good year. Michael Anthony reports.

It’s been very cold, with a bit of snow, but that hasn’t stopped Pat Irgens from taking his kids out to Blacktail Dam.

“I think Hunter gets the most excited, my seven-year-old, but it’s just fun catching fish and you never know what you’re going to get. If you get a big one obviously, it gets a little more exciting, but fishing is fishing, so it’s fun to catch them,” said Irgens.

Every year, thousands of people from North Dakota and around the region come drop their lines in search of big fish, namely perch, pike, and especially walleye. Ice fishing helps keep local and state parks busy during the winter.

“Whether you’re catching fish or not, it’s fun. It’s just a little bit more fun when you do catch fish, and when you’re catching a lot of them, it’s a lot of fun,” said Jeremy Ludlum, Williams County Parks Director.

Last season, North Dakota Game & Fish saw almost 100,000 residents and non-residents fishing, which is a record high. While they aren’t expecting to hit that high again this year, the good news, officials say, is that the fish are here.

“It’s just a matter of access. If we can get this winter to warm up a little bit and the wind to quit blowing for a few days, we’ll see a lot more activity out there,” said Greg Power, Game & Fish Fisheries Division Chief.

Weather conditions play the biggest factor in Ice Fishing. Subzero temperatures and snow have lowered expectations to start the season, but Fisheries Division Chief Greg Power says as the weather warms to more ideal conditions, they expect to see a lot more people out on the ice in the coming months.

Power adds that North Dakota allows up to 4 lines per person, which makes the state a popular location for ice fishing.

