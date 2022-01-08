North Dakota musician, writer Jessie Veeder releases children’s book

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota musician and writer, Jessie Veeder, has written her first children’s book.

“Prairie Princess” is a celebration of rural living and our connection to the land, told through the perspective of a little girl.

Veeder read her book to kids at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library Saturday morning. Her visit included reading the book as well as talking about what it takes to publish a book. She shared music and helped kids with a project of their own.

Veeder will be doing several readings at libraries around the state this month. You can find her schedule on her website, jessiveveedermusic.com.

We’ll hear more from Veeder, and her own two Prairie Princesses on Monday.

