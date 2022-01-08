North Dakota eye doctor discusses new FDA approved eye drop that treats age-related blurry vision

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Vuity, a new FDA-approved treatment for age-related blurry vision, or presbyopia, has come into view for North Dakota eye doctors.

If you’ve ever noticed yourself squinting to read and getting eye fatigue or headaches, you’re not alone. Age-related blurry vision is a normal part of the aging process and researchers said it affects nearly 2 billion people globally.

Getting your vision checked at the eye doctor is an important part of managing your health.

“I wear my glasses every day. I do go to the eye doctor regularly,” said Bismarck resident Madeline Heer.

One common eye health concern is presbyopia.

“There’s a lens inside of the eye that changes shape. It grows throughout your entire life. And that lens becomes less flexible, and it is less able to change shape to allow you to focus up close. because of that eventually we need to wear bifocals or reading glasses or something like that,” said Dr. Cindy Roles, O.D. Optometrist for Dakota Eye Institute.

The age of onset varies, but in Bismarck, Dr. Cindy Roles sees people coming in with this issue every day.

Now, the newly FDA approved treatment for presbyopia, prescription eye drop called Vuity, is giving some people additional corrective options.

“It’s a new formulation of an old eye drop. The medication is called pilocarpine and it’s been around for 50-60 years. It used to be used in higher doses to treat glaucoma,” added Dr. Roles.

The drops are not typically covered under insurance and have some drawbacks.

“Potential drawbacks to it: it may not last for a long day. If you work in a low-light condition it may not be good for low-light conditions because it does constrict the pupil of the eye,” said Dr. Roles.

Dr. Roles said patients that have tried it have liked the focusing ability, but some say it wears off in the middle of the day. Glasses and contacts continue to correct presbyopia and other conditions as well.

“I’ve never minded my glasses. I have worn them since I was a teenager,” added Heer.

At a glance, the drops work by temporarily making your pupils smaller so they can better focus on objects close to you. It lasts about six hours but can only be used once a day.

Before you ditch your reading glasses, Dr. Roles said that the Vuity eye drops may not help every eye condition. She says it is important for you to get your eyes examined regularly by your doctor.

