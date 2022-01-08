Advertisement

NDSU claims 9th FCS title with rout over Montana State 38-10

NDSU vs. Montana State
NDSU vs. Montana State(KFYR)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FRISCO, TX (KFYR)- The NDSU Bison are back on top in the FCS after they defeated Montana State 38 to 10 in the FCS championship game on Saturday.

North Dakota State relied on their run game, and it paid off as the team accounted for nearly 400 yards rushing on the day.

Hunter Luepke had three rushing touchdowns to lead the team offensively.

Saturday’s title win marks the 9th time NDSU has hoisted the trophy. They also improve to 9-0 in FCS championship games.

