Mortgage rates reach highest rate since May 2020

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This week, mortgage rates rose to their highest levels since May of 2020.

The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in the U.S. this week was 3.22%, up from an average 3.11% last week. By contrast, a year ago, the average 30-year rate was 2.65%, which is the lowest on record.

Real estate agents say although homebuyers won’t be able to buy as much home as before, higher mortgage rates aren’t necessarily a bad thing.

“I’m hoping the interest rates come closer to 3.5%, 3.6%, so it’s not such a mad rush, because it’ll just slow things down enough. So, you won’t have to run to a listing the minute that it gets listed. It just makes everything a little bit more, not so chaotic,” said Tori Meyer, a realtor for Bianco Realty.

Tori says the past two years of record-low rates has resulted in two of the most hectic years in her career as a realtor. Others in the industry also expect rates to continue to rise, due to factors such as higher inflation.

