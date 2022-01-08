Advertisement

Mortgage rates reach highest rate since May 2020

(kfyr)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This week, mortgage rates rose to their highest levels since May of 2020.

The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in the U.S. this week was 3.22%, up from an average 3.11% last week. By contrast, a year ago, the average 30-year rate was 2.65%, which is the lowest on record.

Real estate agents say although homebuyers won’t be able to buy as much home as before, higher mortgage rates aren’t necessarily a bad thing.

“I’m hoping the interest rates come closer to 3.5%, 3.6%, so it’s not such a mad rush, because it’ll just slow things down enough. So, you won’t have to run to a listing the minute that it gets listed. It just makes everything a little bit more, not so chaotic,” said Tori Meyer, a realtor for Bianco Realty.

Tori says the past two years of record-low rates has resulted in two of the most hectic years in her career as a realtor. Others in the industry also expect rates to continue to rise, due to factors such as higher inflation.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montequlla was hiding inside a recliner that was donated to a thrift store.
Cat reunited with family after being mistakenly donated to thrift store
Snapchat joke leads to terrorizing arrest
Katelyn Berry
More investigations continue into missing Sidney, Mont., woman
North Dakotans get reinfected with COVID, even after getting vaccinated
Bismarck Powerball
$100k winner of Powerball sold in Bismarck

Latest News

Bradley Morales
Bradley Morales trial set for first week of February in Minot
Bubbles & Brews ND
Bubbles & Brews ND mobile bar now available for any event
Ryan Family dealership in Minot
2022 may be a better year for car dealerships
New FDA approved eye drop
North Dakota eye doctor discusses new FDA approved eye drop that treats age-related blurry vision