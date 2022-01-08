Advertisement

Minot Minotauros sporting blue in January to support Dream Catchers

Image courtesy: Patty Bockoven / Minot Minotauros
Image courtesy: Patty Bockoven / Minot Minotauros(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Those that attend a Minot Minotauros home game in January are going to notice something different about the team.

The team is sporting some special blue jerseys for the Dream Catchers, a local group that supports people with disabilities and shows them the joys of playing baseball. An auction for the jerseys is running all month and the money raised will be given to Dream Catchers baseball.

“Most importantly the money that’s raised is going to such an awesome cause, and something that hopefully everybody can contribute towards and to bid on those jerseys. Those are online,” said Cody Campbell, Tauros Head Coach.

