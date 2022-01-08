Hoeven, Burgum congratulate Bison on FCS championship

FRISCO, TEXAS – Senator John Hoeven issued the following statement congratulating the North Dakota State University Bison football team on winning the FCS national championship with a victory over the Montana State Bobcats:

“Congratulations to the entire NDSU football program for claiming yet another FCS National Championship title today. We also want to congratulate the Bobcats on a great season. Their fans should be proud of their efforts. Today’s victory caps another incredible season for the Bison and is a result of the dedication of the players, coaches and staff. It was thrilling to join Bison Nation in Frisco to cheer the Bison to an incredible ninth FCS national championship. We’re tremendously proud of the Bison and the way they represent our state. Go Bison.”

Gov. Doug Burgum also released the following statement after NDSU captured the national title for a ninth time in the NCAA’s Football Championship Subdivision:

“Congratulations to the Bison players, coaches and the best fans in college football on a fantastic championship game and an incredible ninth national title in 11 years. Bison Nation showed up to win today, and the team left no doubt on the field in Frisco. Thanks to Coach Matt Entz for his outstanding leadership and to these exceptional student athletes who keep winning on and off the field and representing our state so well. Go Bison!”

Hoeven with Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney (Senator John Hoeven)

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.