DSU’s Matt Dey wins award for Nation’s top center

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Rimington Award is awarded to the nation’s top center at the NCAA FCS, DII, DIII, and NAIA levels.

Dickinson State’s Matt Dey was awarded the Rimington Award for the top center at the NAIA level in 2021.

Dey, a Senior out of Sydney, Montana, has anchored the DSU Blue Hawk offensive line for four seasons. In each of his seasons, DSU has won the North Star Conference and made an appearance in the NAIA postseason.

This season, Dey helped the DSU offense accrue over 4,500 yards of total offense and score more than 60 touchdowns in just 11 games.

“We are very proud of Matt for achieving this outstanding honor,” said DSU’s head football coach Pete Stanton. “Matt has represented our program well and is a great person and leader – both on and off the field.”

In addition, the Blue Hawk offense ranked fifth in the nation in passing touchdowns (36) and ninth in red-zone touchdowns. Notably, Dey was also named First-Team North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) in 2021 and 2020.

Dey is the first Blue Hawk to win a Rimington Award.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.