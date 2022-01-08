Child abuse conviction tossed by State Supreme Court

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Supreme Court has tossed out the conviction of a Minot man who had been charged with child abuse, on accusations he assaulted and threatened a woman in front of a young child, causing mental injury to the child.

The case brings to light the scope of the state’s child abuse laws.

Prosecutors charged 54-year-old Brent Castleman with six counts of child abuse and four counts of child neglect, stemming from the 2019 incident.

Seven of the ten counts ended up being dismissed, Castleman was acquitted of one, and the jury split the verdict on two remaining abuse charges, one guilty and one not guilty.

Castleman was sentenced to five years in prison.

Upon appeal, the State Supreme Court ruled the there was not enough evidence to show the child suffered mental injury in the encounter.

Castleman’s attorney Kyle Craig agreed with the high court’s ruling, saying, in part:

“I am grateful that our supreme court made the right decision to free an innocent man… prosecutors have an ethical obligation to bring only charges that can be proven.”

Ward County State’s Attorney Roza Larson disagreed, pointing out that a jury of 12 people convicted Castleman on the charge, adding:

“It is our hope legislature can address this specific issue at the next session so such trauma inflicted in the presence of children can be addressed appropriately.”

North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Lisa Fair McEvers agreed with the majority ruling, but expressed concerns over the impact domestic violence can have on children, writing, in part:

“If the legislature wants to protect children from domestic violence, perhaps it should include exposure of the child to domestic violence as part of the definition of child abuse.”

Craig said that his client has served just over 400 days in the case, and he’ll be discharged from prison following the high court’s ruling.

You can find the link to the court’s ruling, including the statement from Justice Lisa Fair McEvers, here.

Here is the full response from Castleman’s attorney Kyle Craig:

“I am grateful that our Supreme Court made the right decision to free an innocent man. I am disappointed that the charges were ever brought in the first place. Prosecutors have an ethical obligation to bring only charges that can be proven. This case started with ten felony counts, four were dismissed at a preliminary hearing based on insufficient evidence. Three more were dismissed based on a double jeopardy violation, meaning that the state was trying to convict on conduct Brent had already been cleared on by a jury. Now our Supreme Court threw out the only trial conviction they’ve ever obtained against him, and it was again based on not having enough evidence to back up their absurd claims. I hope that moving forward there’s some accountability in that office for what they’ve done to this man.”

Here is the full response from Ward County State’s Attorney Roza Larson:

“The State would point out a jury of 12 people agreed with the State and found the defendant guilty of abusing his child. This case was overturned specifically due to a legal definition, not previously provided, (ie: a technicality) not due to “innocent hands.” Prior to the Supreme Court defining “mental injury” in this case, there was no legal definition. At the time of the trial the State presented evidence that was available to it. Specifically the evidence was that the defendant committed domestic violence in the presence of the child.

Justice McEvers and Justice Vanderwalle agreed,

“I would point out, after review of the evidence, including the recording of Castleman assaulting the mother and threatening and verbally abusing her in the presence of the child, this appears to be a classic case of domestic violence which often results in harm to the child. Domestic violence as defined in N.D.C.C. § 14-07.1-01 includes: “physical harm, bodily injury, sexual activity compelled by physical force, assault, or the infliction of fear of imminent physical harm, bodily injury, sexual activity compelled by physical force, or assault, not committed in self-defense, on the complaining family or household members.” It is not uncommon for children who are raised in violent homes to experience long-term negative emotional, mental or behavioral impacts of domestic violence, even when they are not the target of the abuse. ND Domestic Violence Benchbook § 2.5. Children who witness domestic violence may also demonstrate aggressive behavior, depression, or have cognitive deficiencies, and are at greater risk to develop serious health problems. Id. ….There is no separately defined crime of domestic violence under North Dakota law unless a crime otherwise defined is committed in the course of domestic violence. If the legislature wants to protect children from domestic violence, perhaps it should include exposure of the child to domestic violence as part of the definition of child abuse.”

It is our hope Legislature can address this specific issue at the next session so such trauma inflicted in the presence of children can be addressed appropriately.”

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.