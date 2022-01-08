Advertisement

Bubbles & Brews ND mobile bar now available for any event

Bubbles & Brews ND
Bubbles & Brews ND(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a new way to grab a drink anywhere you are in North Dakota.

Bubble & Brews ND opened for business at the end of last year and it’s far from your typical bar.

Cassidy Hartman and Krysten Faehnrich came up with the concept for the mobile bar when they were looking at options for their weddings.

Through their research, they found out what a “piaggio bar” is and decided to ship one in all the way from Italy.

“It’s not something people have seen before. It’s not a renovated camper or a trailer. It’s literally a three-wheeled little trike, it’s the best way to explain it. That in itself makes it unique,” said Faehnrich.

The bar on wheels features seven taps for seven different drinks.

You can find more information on their Facebook page Bubbles & Brews ND or call (701) 460-7268 to book the bar for your next event.

