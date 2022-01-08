Bradley Morales trial set for first week of February in Minot

MINOT, N.D.- A Minot man is gearing up to go to trial early next month once again on a murder charge and he’ll be representing himself.

Bradley Morales faces an AA-felony murder charge in the 2017 stabbing death of Sharmaine Leake.

A jury convicted 31-year-old Morales in 2018, but the state supreme court vacated the conviction and sent it back to the lower courts for retrial.

Morales has chosen to be his own attorney.

During Friday’s pre-trial hearing, Judge Douglas Mattson, Morales, and the prosecution went over how the trial would be set up.

Due to the state’s COVID-19 cases increasing, Judge Mattson is looking for the safest way to hold a jury trial, including using two different court rooms to distance jurors and the public while using Zoom.

Another pre-trial hearing will be held on Jan. 31 to go over how the trial will be set up.

Morales does face the penalty of life in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.