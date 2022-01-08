2022 may be a better year for car dealerships

MINOT, N.D. - 2021 was a tough year for car dealerships across the county, including those in Minot.

Ryan Family dealerships usually have their lots full of new and used vehicles ready to buy, but currently they are pretty empty.

Last year, issues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic impacted all areas of the car industry, from the manufactures to the dealers.

Supply chain problems including micro-chips shortages had hefty consequences.

“A lot of our vehicles, I was thinking would use 10 to 20 chips. You use over 200 chips on a vehicle, so when you are looking at those kinds of numbers and you’re looking at all the vehicles that are being manufactured and we have a chip shortage, thus why we are seeing our inventory levels,” said Kathleen Gaddie, owner of Ryan Family dealerships in Minot.

The shortage of new cars leads to less used vehicles being traded in as well, but that does mean good news for those who have cars to trade in.

“You will never get more for your vehicle that you are trading in than you are going to get right now, because of the inventories being so short, the values of used inventory have gone up dramatically,” said Gaddie.

Gaddie added she does feel hopeful for the new year, adding that it will take a while to bounce back, but things should turn around in the second half of the year.

