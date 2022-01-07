Advertisement

Trinity Health seeing spike in Influenza cases

(MGN)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – As more people are testing positive for COVID-19 across North Dakota after the holidays, hospitals like Trinity Health in Minot are also seeing a rise in cases of influenza.

Influenza A accounted for more than 1,700 cases last week statewide.

Leadership at Trinity Health said they see roughly 20 or more positive flu cases daily, a number that is alarming to health officials.

Trinity Health Vice President Randy Schwan said even positive COVID tests are not that frequent, adding that some people can even be affected with both illnesses.

“It’s not every day and it’s not every hour but it is not rare to see a flu and COVID positive patient and depending on the health of the patient to begin with, they can manage that well and some don’t,” said Schwan.

Schwan added they have also seen an increase in RSV in children.

