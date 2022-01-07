Advertisement

Snapchat joke leads to terrorizing arrest

(Gray News)
By Allen Miller
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police say they arrested two teens for making an online shooting threat at one of the high schools.

And although the teens said it was only a joke, police say they’re treating in very seriously.

They circulated a picture of a semi-automatic rifle on Snapchat with the caption “Don’t go to school tomorrow.”

The school resource officer was able to track down those responsible.

Regarding the incident, Bismarck PD Lt. Luke Gardiner said, “A joke that causes fear, no longer is a joke and anyone that utilizes these platforms to stir up fear will be held accountable.”

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montequlla was hiding inside a recliner that was donated to a thrift store.
Cat reunited with family after being mistakenly donated to thrift store
North Dakotans get reinfected with COVID, even after getting vaccinated
‘It’s scary:’ Dickinson business hit by weekend gunfire
NBC News Channel
Former Bismarck resident living in Colorado loses everything in Marshall Wildfire
Cody Yoder
Bismarck man in custody after police say he sent/received child porn on Snapchat

Latest News

6pm Sportscast 01/06/21
6pm Sportscast 01/06/21
Calving in the cold
Calving in the cold
January 6th recap
January 6th recap
‘People, start running:’ ND’s delegation remembers Jan. 6