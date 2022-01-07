Produced water leak reported south of Epping

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state’s oil and gas division says a produced water spill was reported 5 miles south of Epping.

On Thursday, 270 barrels of produced water leaked at a well operated by Whiting Oil and Gas Corporation. The cause of the leak was because of equipment failure.

Environmental experts say the leak has been contained and cleanup is underway, while an inspector will continue to monitor the cleanup.

