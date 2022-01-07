Advertisement

Produced water leak reported south of Epping

(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state’s oil and gas division says a produced water spill was reported 5 miles south of Epping.

On Thursday, 270 barrels of produced water leaked at a well operated by Whiting Oil and Gas Corporation. The cause of the leak was because of equipment failure.

Environmental experts say the leak has been contained and cleanup is underway, while an inspector will continue to monitor the cleanup.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montequlla was hiding inside a recliner that was donated to a thrift store.
Cat reunited with family after being mistakenly donated to thrift store
Snapchat joke leads to terrorizing arrest
Katelyn Berry
More investigations continue into missing Sidney, Mont., woman
North Dakotans get reinfected with COVID, even after getting vaccinated
Bismarck Powerball
$100k winner of Powerball sold in Bismarck

Latest News

10PM Sportscast - 1/6/22
10PM Sportscast - 1/6/22
6pm Sportscast 01/06/21
6pm Sportscast 01/06/21
Calving in the cold
Calving in the cold
Snapchat joke leads to terrorizing arrest