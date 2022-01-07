‘People, start running:’ ND’s delegation remembers Jan. 6

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A year ago today, as Congress met to certify the results of the 2020 election, a crowd of people hoping to overturn those results attacked the U.S. Capitol building.

North Dakota’s Congressional delegation told Your News Leader about their experiences.

After news outlets called the 2020 election for Joe Biden in November of last year, former President Trump refused to concede, claiming he rightfully won.

On Jan. 6, a crowd the former president’s supporters attacked the Capitol building, resulting in injuries to 138 police officers and the deaths of at least five people.

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D. doesn’t want people to misremember Jan. 6.

“We should never, ever downplay what happened, and I mean that seriously, and it was a very dark day in our nation’s history, but we shouldn’t overplay it either and we shouldn’t negate what we have to do moving forward,” he said.

Rep. Armstrong was in the balcony of the House when rioters breached the Capitol building, and he says it was an experience unlike any he’s had before.

“It was really, really intense; I said this afterward and I think it remains true. I never felt like I was in actual imminent danger, but I never felt like danger was that far away either,” he said.

On the other side of the Capitol building, Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., was ushered to safety with the other senators.

“We were moving fairly slowly, they were saying, single file, walk quickly, you know. But as we got toward the bottom, an officer said, ‘people, start running. They’re right behind us,” said Cramer.

After the events of the day, Congress met to certify the results of the election, which our delegation says was a win for the American people.

“If there was lost confidence, we needed to restore confidence in our institution, in our system, in our constitutional responsibilities. I hope it meant the world to Americans to be able to see its Congress working and functioning, even in this crisis situation; that the institution was secure,” said Cramer.

Looking back, Representative Armstrong hopes the failures in communication, intelligence, and leadership that resulted in the events of that day are addressed. When asked if President Trump’s statements leading up to Jan. 6 should disqualify him for future office, Cramer says that’s for voters to decide.

Rep. Armstrong was originally nominated to the bipartisan House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6. But after Democratic leadership rejected other Republican committee nominees for voting against certification, he was pulled from the committee by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

