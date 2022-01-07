Northwest Minot will see a new fire station

MINOT, N.D. – The City of Minot will be getting a new fire station in northwest Minot and is currently accepting bids for construction.

The new fire station will be located on 4th Avenue NW and 27th Street NW.

The structure will be roughly 8,000 square feet, with two bays, and an 800-square foot mezzanine.

The city will be accepting bids until Jan. 27 and you can find information on the bidding process here.

Fire Station 5 is expected to be completed by the summer or fall of 2023.

