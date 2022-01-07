ND Public Service Commission approves crude pipeline application near Epping

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. - Construction will soon begin on a crude oil pipeline near Epping.

The state Public Service Commission approved an application by Hiland Crude LLC last week for the 2.9-mile pipeline that will connect gathering facilities to the Dakota Access Pipeline. Commissioners called it a straight-forward project.

“In the event construction is undertaken by Hiland after topsoil has frozen to the point that frost inhibits proper soil segregation, Hiland will follow applicable winter construction guidelines,” said Chairwoman Julie Fedorchak.

The company says the pipeline will transfer about 30,000 barrels and is more feasible compared to hauling it by truck.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.