Minot City Council votes to save Anne Street Bridge, but for how much longer?

MINOT, N.D. – The historic Anne Street pedestrian bridge that connects the north and south parts of Minot will live to see another day at least, for now.

The bridge, which has been a topic of much discussion recently, crosses over the Souris River and BNSF railway, and has been closed since the summer of 2019 due to safety concerns.

Over the past three years, the city council has gone back and forth on restoring the bridge or tearing it down.

On Monday, the council narrowly passed to add the project to the city’s five year capital improvement plan.

The Anne Street bridge was built back in 1908 to provide a safer option for pedestrians to cross the river and the railway yard.

Over the years the bridge has been not only been a walking path, it’s also become something of an icon to the Magic City.

“I have a really fond memory where I was standing on the bridge and I saw a train and it was coming down and I waved to the driver on the train and he honked the horn in return. It was just one those moments where it was so magical,” said Logan Vettle, a Minot kid.

Before the bridge’s closure in 2019, many said it was a quick and easy way to get downtown.

“It’s very regularly used by high school students but also local bike clubs, walking groups, it’s been with us for so long because it’s such a valuable connection,” said Josh Wolsky

The Minot City Council voted Monday to add the rehabilitation of the bridge to the city’s five year capital improvement plan. If it goes forward, the project would cost more than $3 million something Mayor Shaun Sipma said is hefty price tag for a pathway.

“The funding for this project has to come out of a certain bucket. That bucket is specified to those same type of projects. At the end of the day we have to be just mindful of how much money we’re spending and where we spending it on and where the biggest bang for our buck is,” said Mayor Shaun Sipma.

Business advocates said the city’s downtown could see a positive impact from a new walkway.

“Downtown Minot is headed in a great direction. We’ve seen a number of new businesses open. We’re starting to see challenges associated with parking resources and allocations and when people can walk, they take up fewer parking spaces,” said Wolsky.

But several organizations have a stake in the issue, including BNSF and the Souris River Joint Board, in making this a long-term project.

“There’s quite a few steps to go before we even say, ‘Okay, we got the money. We need to put it out to bid.’ So there is some hurdles to go before we even get to the point of saying, ‘The Anne Street Bridge absolutely is going to be rehabilitated,” said Sipma.

Still, some said no matter how long it takes, the restoration of the bridge it worth it.

“It’s a place where I’d hope my younger brother and sister will be able to use to get to school when they are older and when it’s reopened,” said Vettle.

Looking to preserve a piece of history in the Magic City.

If BNSF does not allow the city to renovate the bridge, the city will have to tear it down. That decision could be made as early as February.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.