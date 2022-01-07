Advertisement

Legendary actor Sidney Poitier dies at age 94

FILE - President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sidney Poitier...
FILE - President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sidney Poitier during ceremonies in the East Room at the White House in Washington on Aug. 12, 2009.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Sidney Poitier, the trailblazing actor who became the first black man to win the Oscar for Best Actor, has died at the age of 94, according to multiple reports.

Poitier became one of Hollywood’s top stars, appearing in films including “In the Heat of the Night,” “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and “To Sir, With Love.” He won the Best Actor Academy Award in 1964 for his performance in “Lilies of the Field.”

